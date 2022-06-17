The Half-Swipe Was Not Designed Into Snapchat, but Does the Feature Still Work?

Even as Snapchat users have begun to realize that the app has made the half-swipe pointless, many have begun to pray that the accidental bug would make a return to the app.

“Wait, is snap really sending notifications when people half swipe your chat?” one person tweeted.

“This is my request for Snapchat to remove the half-swipe facility for everyone except me because frankly, it’s one of the things that p--s me off the most” another added.