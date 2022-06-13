Remember Snozzberries From 'Willy Wonka'? This Could Be What They Actually Are

In the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory — as well as in Roald's 1964 book on which it's based — we are led to believe that a snozzberry is a type of fruit. And if we look back at the word's history in Roald's work, it doesn't seem so bad at first:

In 1948, Roald published the book Some Time Never: A Fable for Supermen. According to Today I Found Out, the book has a reference to snozzberries as an actual berry that beings called gremlins eat. The outlet notes that in the book they're essentially a "sweet, juicy, red fruit that grows in orchards," and they serve as the gremlins' main food source.

This may actually be what Willy Wonka is talking about in the film and book. It all seems pretty PG, right?

Well, TikToker honey.kitt posted a video back in December 2020 that opened a lot of people's eyes to a whole other meaning of the word in a different Roald story. Here, we learn that Roald released an adult novel in 1979 called My Uncle Oswald — well after Wonka.