Denny From 'Virgin River' Has a Big Secret That Could Have a Huge Impact on the Small Town (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3 and 4 of Virgin River.
Fans of the Netflix series Virgin River have dealt with a slew of emotional rollercoasters since Mel came into town, one of those having to do with Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury). He made his first appearance on the show at the very end of the third season, shocking everyone. He was there to visit his grandfather, Doc.
Since Denny's arrival in Virgin River, there's been a lot of emotional upheaval, and turns out that he's been keeping a secret about his identity this whole time. Here's what it is.
What is Denny's secret in 'Virgin River'?
When Denny comes to Virgin River, he tells Doc that he found out about him because Doc had dated a woman named Rose Miller back in his college days. She actually got pregnant by Doc but never told him about it since he was in medical school and she didn't want to get in his way. This baby was Denny's dad.
In time, Denny's dad met Denny's mom, and they had their son. Sadly, the deaths of both of Denny's parents prompted him to seek out his grandfather.
In the present day, even though Doc is busy with his own medical career, he's excited to meet his grandson. He takes Denny in, moves him into the room above his clinic, and asks Lizzie show him around Virgin River.
Unfortunately, Denny may not be exactly who he seems. When Doc catches him stealing medication out of a locked cabinet, Denny tries to play it off by saying that he needed something for a headache. However, when he gets caught again and Lizzie finds a bottle of medication prescribed to someone else in his room, many begin to question his motives — and some even think he may not be related to Doc at all.
But the reality of it all is actually much worse than anyone could have expected. Denny is actually Doc's grandson, but he has Huntington’s Disease — a terminal illness.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Huntington’s Disease is a rare disorder that causes the nerve cells in the brain to break down over time. If you've ever watched the medical drama House, then you likely know a bit about it.
Since both of Denny's parents died, it's possible that either one of them had Huntington’s, since the disease is genetic. Although signs of it can occur at time in anyone's life, the Mayo Clinic says that they most likely appear in a person's thirties or forties.
Since we find all of this out in the Season 4 finale, we don't know too much about his parents or his journey with Huntington’s; however, we do know that the Netflix series is coming back for Season 5, so we will most likely dive deep into his past then.
You can watch all four seasons of Virgin River on Netflix now.