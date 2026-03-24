‘Fruit Love Island’ Puts a Spin on ‘Love Island’ That Involves AI and Fruit "Holy, these girls are hot!" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 24 2026, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ai.cinema021

If you’re just now hearing about Fruit Love Island, you’re a little late to the party, but still in time to catch up and find out what it’s all about. Fruit Love Island follows the same premise as the hit Peacock series Love Island, where singles mingle in search of a little romance, maybe a casual hookup, and a bit of public exposure. But in this version, the contestants aren’t real people; they’re fruits.

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Each has been transformed into a human-like character with names and traits that match their fruit type. Benenito is one of the men on the show, which you may have already guessed, is derived from a banana. His head takes on a banana shape, his skin is yellow, and to top off his look, he’s got super-defined abs. The series is obviously made-up, since fruit people don’t exist, and it was created using AI-generation software. Here’s everything to know about it, including who started it.

What is 'Fruit Love Island' on TikTok?

Fruit Love Island is a TikTok series created by user @ai.cinema021, with episodes released daily. The series opens with: “Welcome to Fruit Love Island, where eight single fruits flirt, fight, and trust, things get messy fast.” Each video lasts around two minutes, some a little longer, and offers a watching experience similar to the real Love Island.

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One video introduces the ladies, including Passiona, a passionfruit from Maine, looking for love. There’s also Limeyra, a lime from Miami who warns, “I might look sweet, but I definitely have a sharp side,” and Razzeelena, a raspberry from Atlanta. There’s also Pinapina from New York, who apparently appeared in a previous season but left too early. She’s brought back and jumps right in saying, “That’s right, b---hes, I’m back.”

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The series also includes a Casa Amor segment just like the real Love Island, and introduces Bombshells throughout the episodes, making it tricky for contestants to decide who should stay paired up. Needless to say, the episodes feature plenty of drama, like Pinapina stealing Benenito from another fruit woman, only for him to later dump her for Strawberina.

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Essentially, Fruit Love Island is Love Island turned into an AI-generated show featuring cartoon fruit people who gossip, fight, have fun, and hook up, recreating all the antics the original show offers.

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The TikToker who created ‘Fruit Love Island’ says some of their videos are getting removed.

While some viewers find Fruit Love Island mildly entertaining, others are tossing it into the AI slop category, and it’s easy to see why. Glitches are obvious throughout the videos, proving AI is pretty talented, but not perfect. The characters’ mouths often don’t match the words, and the backgrounds randomly change.

For instance, during a private date between a pair, the background shifted to a sunset, then a sunny backdrop, and then back to the sunset. In another scene, after Cheritta makes it clear she’s into Orangelo even though he’s taken, she starts shrinking, eventually transforming from a cherry woman into what looks like a tiny devil dancing.

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While some of the criticism may be tied to the glitches, which AI technology is notoriously known for, or the fact that it mirrors the original Love Island, it seems people are reporting the account, causing some videos to be removed.