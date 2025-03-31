The "Hands Off" Protest Is Set to Be One of the Biggest Demonstrations of Trump 2.0 The protest movement is set to happen all across the country. By Joseph Allen Published March 31 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Hands Off

Protesting and making your voice heard are core features of any democracy. The ability to express your views peacefully is a core freedom that many Americans have believed in for centuries, and now, many who are opposed to the current administration are planning to leverage it in a day of action on April 5, 2025.

The protest, which is being called "Hands Off," is set to take place all across the country. Following news of this burgeoning protest movement, many want to better understand why it's happening and what the people involved are protesting. Here's what we know.

What is happening on April 5, 2025?

The Hands Off Protest is being organized by Indivisible, Move On, and a number of other liberal or left-wing advocacy organizations across the country. The protest is begin described as "the single biggest day of action" against Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE since Trump took office in January. The coordination of all of these groups means that there are local protests happening in small communities across the country, as well as bigger protests in major cities.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They’re grabbing everything they can, and it’s up to us to push back. On April 5, we’ll take to the streets with a clear message: Hands off!" Third Act, one of the groups co-sponsoring and organizing the event, explains. The Hands Off website makes the message even clearer and also provides you with ways to get involved or find an event happening near you.

"This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way," the website explains. "They want to strip America for parts — shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid — all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam."

No, Elon. 40% of people who call Social Security's 1-800 number are not fraudsters, Social Security is not a Ponzi scheme & nobody who is 150 years old is getting a Social Security check.



Stop the lies. Stop the disinformation.



Get your billionaire hands off Social Security. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 28, 2025 Source: Twitter/@SenSanders

Where are the Hands Off protests going to be?

The protests are happening all across the country in communities of all sizes. There are, of course, protests in many of America's biggest cities, where more left-leaning people tend to live, but there are also protests planned in smaller communities across the country. It seems like it's possible that millions of people will turn out for these protests with the goal of sending a message to one another and the administration about the way Trump's first two months in office have gone.