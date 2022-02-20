‘Somebody Somewhere’ Stems From Star Bridget Everett’s Kansas Roots

Comedian, singer, and cabaret performer Bridget Everett is reaching a whole new audience with her HBO show Somebody Somewhere. And we know that somebody somewhere might be asking what Somebody Somewhere is about!

For starters, the series is inspired by Bridget’s life — at least, partly. As Vogue reports, Bridget’s character, Sam, is kind of like a Bridget who never left her hometown of Manhattan, Kan. And the actress estimates that “50 percent of the show” is drawn from her personal history.