‘Somebody Somewhere’ Star Jeff Hiller Has a Seriously Talented Husband

Since 2019, Neil has hosted the podcast She’s a Talker, using thousands of index cards — on which he has written observations like “Forever 21 sounds like a curse” and “the semi-existential choice between showing elapsed time or time remaining on the elliptical” — to delve into conversations with his favorite New Yorkers.

Along the way, Neil has interviewed hip-hop artist Cakes da Killa, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, Golden Globe winner Kathleen Turner, and — yes — Jeff, too.