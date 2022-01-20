Bridget Everett Is Surprisingly Similar to Her 'Somebody Somewhere' Character

Although she grew up in Manhattan, Kan. like her character, the real-life Bridget did make it in the big city. Speaking with the New York Times, Bridget explained the inspiration for Somebody Somewhere as what would have happened if she never left Kansas.

“I’d probably live in Kansas City, or Lawrence,” she said. “I would probably work in a restaurant and have two D.U.I.s and sit on the couch a lot in my underwear.” (Spoiler: There is some couch-sitting in the series.)