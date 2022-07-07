Sorry, You'll Have to Find the Code to the Secret Door on Your Own in 'Fortnite'
Famed fictional archaeologist Indiana Jones is taking on Fortnite with a series of challenges for players to navigate. To complete all of the challenges and earn the special items inspired by the franchise, players will have to locate the Ruins and the Temple to get the Durrrburger Relics, as well as find a secret door hidden on the map.
There are multiple pages of challenges for players to complete if you want all of the themed items, and opening the secret door is part of the second round of challenges. If you've located it, you're probably wondering what the code is to get in — or if you haven't even found it yet, you may need some guidance. Here's a quick guide to help you out.
What is the code to open the secret door?
Unfortunately, while it would be nice to simply give you the code to this secret door, it's not that easy. The code actually changes every match. Instead, you'll have to look around the Shuffled Shrines to find which four runes make up the code to unlock the door.
Thankfully, the runes appear in about the same location each match, even if the specific runes change. All you have to do is look for them and insert them into the door to gain access.
You'll want to take note of the runes in a clockwise orientation, starting with the one in the southwest corner of the Shuffled Shrines. This first one should be in the lower area of the runes, requiring you to go down a level to find it.
The second one is north of that to the northwest corner of the Shuffled Shrines. Because the features of the area change each round, you'll want to look for two perpendicular stone walls that may or may not be in shambles.
Head east from here to the north point of the Shuffled Shrines to find the third rune. Walk past the reboot van that is near the second rune to find the next rune on the ground near a red wall structure.
Lastly, travel east again and drop down into the wooden pens. Here you should find the last rune you need to unlock the door.
Where to find the secret door in 'Fortnite.'
The secret door is actually incredibly simple to find — it's just getting inside of it that's difficult.
The door is located in the center of the Shuffled Shrines on the area's lower level. You'll know you've found it when you locate a door with four stone structures perched in front of it.
Once you've found all of the runes, navigate back to the secret door and input the runes in order to get in. Be careful, though, as the area is riddled with booby traps that could kill you.
There's also a secret area within the room. Travel to the right of the gold relic, busting through the plants that make a barrier next to a crumbled wall. Behind this wall is two rare chests where you can collect the Indy's Dustoff emote. If you've already obtained the emote, you can return to collect rare items instead.