Sorry, You'll Have to Find the Code to the Secret Door on Your Own in 'Fortnite'

Unfortunately, while it would be nice to simply give you the code to this secret door, it's not that easy. The code actually changes every match. Instead, you'll have to look around the Shuffled Shrines to find which four runes make up the code to unlock the door.

Thankfully, the runes appear in about the same location each match, even if the specific runes change. All you have to do is look for them and insert them into the door to gain access.