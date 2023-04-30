Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Source: Getty Images What Is the Stone of Destiny? Here’s Why It's So Important to British Royalty What is the Stone of Destiny? Let's take a look at the history of the stone and how it has a connection to both Scotland and the British. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 30 2023, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

One object that has been used in coronations of monarchs for the past several centuries is the Stone of Destiny. People are starting to wonder about the stone and why it is seen as iconic.

What is the Stone of Destiny? How will it be used during King Charles' coronation? Here are all of the details about the stone's importance and history.

What is the Stone of Destiny? Let's look at its history.

The Stone of Destiny is actually of Scottish descent, although it's unknown where it originally came from, or the significance. According to Edinburgh Castle, which is where the stone currently resides, "In 1296, King Edward I of England seized the stone from the Scots, and had it built into a new throne at Westminster. From then on, it was used in the coronation ceremonies of the monarchs of England and then Great Britain."

This action has caused a back in forth between Scotland and England, even resulting in an event where the stone was stolen. In 1950, the stone was stolen back by the Scottish. From that point, the British allowed Scotland to keep the stone.

Edinburgh Castle goes on to explain about the Stone of Destiny, "Today, it is one of the priceless treasures on display in the Crown Room, visited by millions of people each year. "

For Scotland, the stone is seen to be one of the most sacred objects within the country. For the British, the stone is a matter of tradition. Back in 1953, Queen Elizabeth was crowned with the same stone during her coronation.

King Charles' coronation is the first time the stone has been used in decades. During the coronation, the Stone of Destiny sits underneath the king's throne.

People are on the fence about the Stone of Destiny being moved to London.

The Lord Lyon in Westminster Abbey at the Service this evening to mark the arrival of The Stone of Destiny. pic.twitter.com/eMJ97sXgBL — Lyon Court (@LyonCourt) April 29, 2023 Source: Twitter

Upon the news that the Stone of Destiny was transported from Scotland to London, people were torn as to whether or not it should have been moved in the first place, given its history.

Most do not agree with the fact that it was moved, and believe that, at the very least, King Charles should have traveled to Scotland to incorporate the stone into the historic coronation.

Wondering why the Stone of Destiny had to be taken to London for the Coronation. Might have been more appropriate for the King to come to Scotland for part of the kingmaking process. — claire couttie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧩🌻🐾 (@couttleberry) April 30, 2023 Source: Twitter

One fan is wondering whether or not Scotland is even going to receive the stone back after the coronation, or if the British are going to try to keep it for themselves.

#IndyRef #ScotRef #IndyRef



I get the feeling Scotland isn’t going to get the Stone of Destiny back.



They are going to keep, it aren’t they? — #TERF 13581 (@GMac_Dod) April 27, 2023 Source: Twitter

In fact, every previous coronation in which British royalty incorporated the stone, it was stolen property. If it weren't for the Scottish stealing the Stone of Destiny back in 1950, it would probably have still remained in British custody.

Meanwhile, the First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf mentioned to a reporter that when it comes to the stone, "I’ll be making sure it comes back up the road."