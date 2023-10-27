Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Is Trying to Be the Next Coachella With TikTok in the Mix Tiktok announced it's new music event, TikTok in the Mix. What exactly is it, when is it, and who will perform? We have the details for you! By Allison Hunt Oct. 26 2023, Published 8:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok Newsroom

The Gist: TikTok in the Mix is a new music event.

Niall Horan, Cardi B, Anitta, and Charlie Puth are headlining.

TikTok in the Mix will be held on Dec. 10, 2023, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

These days, TikTok and music go hand and hand. A song that becomes a hit on the radio usually went viral on TikTok first. The app is not only breaking artists into the industry, but it's also elevating established artists into megastars (see Meghan Trainor). And now the company is putting on their first-ever music event!

On Oct. 25, 2023, TikTok took to its website to announce TikTok in the Mix, which we assume will be a hell of a lot better than Fire Fest. What is it? When is it? And whose performing? Don't worry, we have all the details below!

What is TikTok in the Mix?

Source: TikTok Newsroom

TikTok is putting on its first-ever music event, TikTok in the Mix. TikTok in the Mix is described as, "A first-of-its-kind live global music event, bringing to life the music, trends and experiences that our community enjoy and create every day."

At TikTok in the Mix, there will also be many interactive experiences and activities that will bring your "For You Page" to life inspired by viral TikTok trends.

When will TikTok in the Mix take place?

TikTok in the Mix will take place on Dec. 10, 2023, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Can't make it to Arizona? Don't worry because TikTok will stream the entire experience on TikTok Live.

Who will perform at TikTok in the Mix?

@iamcardib Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!! ♬ original sound - Cardi B

Cardi B is one of the headliners, which is a very fitting choice with her 23.7 million TikTok followers and following. Her song "Up" also was a very viral dance trend.

Niall Horan is another headliner with 6 million followers. He told TikTok, "I really love my TikTok fans and I’m very excited to be able to bring 'The Show' to the TikTok in the Mix event."

Charlie Puth is also headlining and has been an avid TikToker since the early COVID-10 pandemic dates bringing him a whopping 22.1 million followers. His "What if there was a song like" videos go viral time and time again, and show a glimpse into his music-making process.

Rounding out the headliners is Anitta, another very fitting choice with 22.7 million followers. Her song "Envolver" had fans recreating her iconic dance moves over and over again, and we mean this literally with 2.1 million videos using the song.