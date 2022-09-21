What Is TikTok Now? Imitation Is Supposedly the Sincerest Form of Flattery

"TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok — a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most," TikTok's website details. "TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects you with those closest to you."

Authenticity, in this society? We know, it sounds as bonkers as flying pigs; but one particular app has found a way to bring a bit more genuineness into our lives. That app is BeReal, and TikTok Now is essentially a clone of it.