Donald Trump's White House Tesla Purchase Was Designed to "Celebrate" Elon Musk Trump bought a Tesla on the White House lawn for $80,000. By Joseph Allen Published March 12 2025, 9:58 a.m. ET

He may still be the wealthiest man in the world, but Elon Musk has had a rough 2025. Thanks to protests against Tesla and an uncertain economy, his net worth has fallen significantly since the start of the year, and that's in large part because of Tesla's declining stock price.

Following the news that Musk's fortune was at least somewhat at risk, Donald Trump decided to make a show of support for the man who seems to be his closest advisor. Trump purchased a Tesla right on the White House lawn in what was essentially a coordinated advertisement for his friend's company. Following Trump's decision to purchase a car from the brand, many wanted to know which one he bought. Here's what we know.

What Tesla did Trump buy?

Trump had a number of Teslas to choose from on the White House lawn, but he ultimately decided to purchase a Model S and told reporters that he would write a check for $80,000, which is roughly what the car retails for. He then added that he would leave the car at the White House so his staff could drive it after chatting with Musk about how quickly the car can get from 0 to 60 and saying that the inside was "all computer."

Trump also made it clear that he hoped his purchase of the vehicle would help to boost the company's lagging sales and stock price. “It’s a great product,” Trump said, before saying that "we have to celebrate him" in reference to Musk. Trump first announced that he would be purchasing a Tesla in a post on Truth Social in which he made it clear that he was doing so chiefly to support his advisor.

“Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote. “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."

Donald Trump is literally running a Tesla ad in front of the White House to help Elon's failing stock.

This entire administration is a scam.



This entire administration is a scam. pic.twitter.com/TuZX6f26RB — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 11, 2025 Source: Twitter/@keithedwards

Does the Hatch Act apply to the president?

Following Trump's pretty explicit promotion of Tesla, many wondered whether he had violated any laws in the process. The Hatch Act is one such law that is designed to build a wall between regular civil service employees and politics. The act prevents employees of the federal government from engaging in political activity, and many wanted to know whether the law applies to the president.