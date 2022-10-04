What's Wrong With Thony's Son Luca on Fox's 'The Cleaning Lady'?

But one of the show's biggest queries has been circling since day one: What's wrong with Thony's son, Luca? Fans know that the entire premise of the series centers on Luca's illness. If not for his failing health, Thony wouldn't have come to the U.S., and the whole program wouldn't exist. Despite that, details about Luca are few and far between.

Here's what the Fox drama has said about Luca — and how much of it is medically accurate.