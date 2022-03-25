'Bridgerton' Takes Place in the Regency Era, But When Did Season 2 Actually Film?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 25 2022, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton.
Dearest Reader...
Lady Whistledown is officially inviting viewers back to Regency Era England with the launch of Bridgerton Season 2. While the debut season of the Shondaland original, which is based on a set of popular novels by Julia Quinn, focused on the love story between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), the sophomore set of episodes is all about Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).
When the season begins, the eldest Bridgerton child has finally decided to settle down after years of rake-like behavior. While he claims that he does not want to fall in love, and that newly-out debutante Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) will make the perfect wife — her sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), eventually catches Anthony's eye.
Bridgerton takes place in an alternate version of the early 19th century period, but when did filming for Season 2 actually commence?
When did 'Bridgerton' Season 2 film?
Shortly after the first season of Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day in 2020, it took control of the #1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 list — and it remained there for weeks on end. According to a Fortune report from September of 2021, at least 82 million accounts tuned in to the series for at least two minutes within the first four weeks of its release.
The drama became the second most-watched series on the streaming giant once Squid Game came out in the fall of 2021.
While Netflix can take months to announce renewal decisions, Bridgerton was so popular that the streamer greenlit a second season in January of 2021. Over the next few months, casting announcements were publicized regarding the new Season 2 stars Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Rupert Evans, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young.
Production commenced on Season 2 in England in March of 2021. Two COVID-related production shutdowns were made public in July, and the cast returned to filming in August.
Chris Van Dusen, the creator of the series, confirmed on his Instagram page that filming concluded in November of 2021.
"And that's an official wrap on Season Two!" he wrote on Nov. 20, along with a photo of him hugging stars Jonathan and Simone. "I am so proud of this cast and crew who all brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. I cannot wait for the world to see what we have in store for them..."
'Bridgerton' has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.
While viewers who quickly binge-watched the first season of Bridgerton had to wait to find out if the show would go on, those who stream all eight episodes of Season 2 in a timely manner will not face that issue.
In April of 2021, about 11 months before Season 2 debuted, Netflix confirmed that the show would continue at least through Season 4. The news came in the form of an announcement from Lady Whistledown's Society Papers.
"Esteemed members of the Ton," it read. "It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink..."
There are eight total Bridgerton siblings (plus Julia's eight novels, two novellas, and one work of epilogues in the series), so there will be plenty of material for the show to continue on for years to come, if Netflix permits.
Until then, the first two seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix now.