'Bridgerton' Takes Place in the Regency Era, But When Did Season 2 Actually Film?

When the season begins, the eldest Bridgerton child has finally decided to settle down after years of rake-like behavior. While he claims that he does not want to fall in love, and that newly-out debutante Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) will make the perfect wife — her sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), eventually catches Anthony's eye.

Bridgerton takes place in an alternate version of the early 19th century period, but when did filming for Season 2 actually commence?