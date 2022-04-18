Among all the new anime we're excited for in the Spring 2022 season, Spy x Family easily tops our list. The popular award-winning manga was announced to be receiving an anime adaptation in November 2021. Known for its ambitious themes, wholesome scenes, and original humor, it's easily won our hearts as one of our favorite anime of the year already. If you're trying to keep up with it, you might want to know when new episodes stream. Luckily, we've got the answer.Spy x Family follows professional spy Twilight. While his reputation as a master of disguise precedes him, he gets his toughest mission yet in Operation Strix. He's tasked with creating a fake family in order to get close to political extremist Donovan Desmond and discover his plans for insurrection. While he's able to recruit a fake mother and daughter, they each have their own secrets. As the newly formed Forger family, they attempt to protect their interests while posing as the perfect family.When do 'Spy x Family' episodes come out?The new anime is a collaboration between Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the latter being well-known for their work on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. The Spy x Family series began airing in Japan on April 9. While that equates to new episodes every Saturday, it's important to remember that this is a simulcast anime. That means that the time it starts streaming internationally differs greatly than say, a Marvel series on Disney Plus that streams for everyone on the morning of.Spy x Family is available for streaming every Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. PST/11:30 a.m. EST. It's certainly easy to catch if you know where to look, and you'll definitely want to keep up with one of the most highly anticipated anime of the year.In the first episode of the series, Twilight officially receives the mission specs for Operation Strix. While he immediately balks at the idea of having to maintain a family, he makes quick work of adopting a child named Anya. Unbeknownst to him, however, Anya is a telepath with the ability to read minds and immediately discovers that he's a spy. While they both try to protect their own secrets, they learn to trust one another as makeshift father and daughter. All that's left is to find a wife.Here's where you can watch 'Spy x Family.'For most anime fans in the US, Crunchyroll is the place to go for new anime. As of now, Crunchyroll is the only place for you to watch Spy x Family officially, so you can certainly keep up with new episodes there. Starting on April 16, the anime streaming service will also stream episodes of the official English dub for the show.\n\nCheck out brand new episodes of Spy x Family streaming every week on Crunchyroll.