Source: Nike The "Medium Olive" Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lows Drop Soon — Get Ready! Travis Scott and Nike are legendary collaborators. When does their newest offering, the "Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low, drop? Details on the release. By Chris Barilla Apr. 25 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

There have been few other Nike collaborations over the last few years to garner as much attention as their offerings with Travis Scott. The rapper and the sportswear giant have teamed up to create a slew of silhouettes ranging from Air Max models to classic models like the Air Trainer, but none of his offerings have been more sought-after than his Air Jordan 1 collaborations.

Every time Travis and Nike drop a new color of their famed reverse swoosh Air Jordan 1, the model sells out in seconds and commands resale prices that sometimes exceed 10 times the original retail of the shoe. Well, that very frenzy is back again as Travis and Nike are about to unleash the "Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low into the world. So, when do they drop, and what kind of jokes are people making about the release process?

Source: Nike

When do the "Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott sneakers drop?

Ready your typing fingers and your credit cards, sneakerheads, as the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott in the "Medium Olive" color is upon us. The latest offering from the duo is expected to release in women’s and kid’s sizes on April 26, 2023, and retail for $150. The shoe will primarily be available through Nike's SNKRS app, which facilitates the release of limited products from the brand, but will also release at Tier 1 Nike retailers within the coming days.

It's worth noting that although the latest Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low is releasing in women's sizing, the offerings extend from a men's size 3.5 to a men's 14, when translated from women's sizing. Basically, most people with a men's size 14 shoe and under will be able to rock a pair of these kicks.

To try your hand at getting a pair on SNKRS, you have to download and sign up for the app. After creating a Nike account via SNKRS and preloading your name, address, credit card information, gender, and size, you will be able to enter raffles within the SNKRS app for a chance to purchase the Travis Scott shoes and any other limited release Nike may have in the future.

'Medium Olive' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Drops Tomorrow https://t.co/ohsenJSPlU — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) April 25, 2023

Fans are complaining and making jokes about how the release of the new Travis Scott Air Jordans could go wrong.

Nike is an industry leader in terms of exclusive sneaker releases, but even their system has its flaws. Longtime sneaker collectors are likely aware that the SNKRS app tends to glitch during big releases. At times, customers haven't been able to check out. Under a post from Sneaker News on Instagram, fans aired out their grievances and made jokes about Nike's app not working properly.