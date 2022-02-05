Our Fridays Are Empty and Alone Without a True Crime Fix — When Does 'Dateline' Return?

Everyone needs a break, a little time to themselves to rest and recharge, and that includes Dateline. For 30 years, Dateline has been a staple on most Americans' television sets. The episodes are typically narrated by Keith Morrison (whose velvety voice should be insured for millions of dollars) and usually weaves a tale of some salacious true crime story. Sadly, the show is on a mini-break, and while we respect its wishes, we're dying to know when Dateline returns? This is killing us!