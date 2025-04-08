'Adventure Time' x 'Fortnite' Leaks Hint the Collab Could Be Dropping Very Soon "When you realize it's not April Fool's." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 8 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Cartoon Network;Epic Games

It looks like a major collaboration is headed to Fortnite, and fans couldn’t be more stoked to see it play out. According to popular gaming leaker HYPEX, Adventure Time x Fortnite is officially happening, and they’ve even dropped a timeline for when players can expect it to go live. In an April 8, 2025, post on X (formerly Twitter), HYPEX revealed that Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline will all be making their way into the game, and they’ll be rocking Lego-inspired styles.

To top it off, they shared what they claim to be official teasers of the skins. The news comes just as Sabrina Carpenter joined the Fortnite universe for Festival Season 8, which launched on April 8. So, when can fans finally expect this epic Adventure Time and Fortnite crossover to hit the game? Here’s what the speculation suggests, plus a peek at some of the other leaks making the rounds.

When is 'Adventure Time' coming to 'Fortnite'?

Source: Cartoon Network

Adventure Time is rumored to be making its way to Fortnite on Friday, April 11, 2025. Of course, Fortnite developer Epic Games hasn’t made any official announcements about the Adventure Time and Fortnite collab or what features it might include. So, while gaming leakers are suggesting that April 11 is the date fans can expect Adventure Time to be featured in Fortnite, don’t hold your breath just yet.

That said, it could still happen — we just won’t know the exact date until Epic Games decides to drop that little nugget of information. In the meantime, X user @ShiinaBR, who claims to be partnered with Fortnite, shared two supposed Adventure Time-themed pickaxes being held by the Sabrina Carpenter skin.

TWO ADVENTURE TIME PICKAXES IN-GAME pic.twitter.com/66TtgCZFag — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2025

The pickaxes received mixed feedback in replies to @ShiinaBR’s post, with one person commenting, "NAH, I’M GOOD," while another added, "Holy smokes, yeah, those will hurt for sure." @ShiinaBR also followed up on April 8 with another post on X, further pushing April 11 as the potential release date for Adventure Time to make its debut in Fortnite.

More 'Adventure Time' x 'Fortnite' leaks showcase other features rumored to be in the game.

If learning that Adventure Time is coming to Fortnite has you smiling, get ready to be even more excited because @ShiinaBR has leaked a few more features from the rumored collab. One of them includes an Adventure Time-inspired emote that shows the Sabrina Carpenter skin swinging her arms around just like Jake does in the scene where he shows a dancing bug "how it’s done."

The X user didn’t stop there. On April 8, they also shared the reported cosmetics that will supposedly be available for each Adventure Time character in the Fortnite collab. For Jake, the leak suggests players can expect a skin, backpack, emote, pickaxe, glider, and even a car skin. Marceline is rumored to come with a skin, backpack, pickaxe, and bass.