iOS Players Can Now Access Netflix Gaming on Their Phones

As its way to enter the gaming industry, Netflix officially launched its own collection of original games under Netflix Gaming . With many of these mobile games inspired by shows and movies created by the streaming giant, it was originally launched as part of its mobile app to Android users only. But when will the games be available for iOS users? Netflix has finally revealed when Netflix Gaming is coming to iPhone.

When is Netflix Gaming coming to iOS?

When the streaming giant initially launched its new gaming feature, the five titles were only available on Android devices, but according to a tweet from Netflix Geeked, the games are finally making their way to iOS devices. "Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world," the account tweeted on Nov. 9. All five of the new titles will be available for iOS users starting Nov. 10.

The games are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast, with more titles on the way from Netflix. These new mobile games are meant to give subscribers a way to immerse themselves further into the worlds created in Netflix's originals, as made clear by the two Stranger Things games. Those who want to access these games will be able to through the Netflix Gaming tab in their Netflix app, where they can browse the currently available titles.

Once the user selects which title they want, they will automatically be redirected to their respective app store to download the game. Despite having a tab in the Netflix app, users will have to download the individual games to their devices and then verify their Netflix subscription to play the game. Some of these games will also be available to play offline, meaning you can take them on the go with you regardless of your internet connection.

