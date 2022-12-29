When Is Part 2 of 'After Ever Happy' Arriving on Netflix? Here's What We Know so Far

If you think the dramatic romance between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffen) in the After film series feels like a compelling fanfiction, you've hit the nail on the head — the hit films are based on a series of books by author Anna Todd, who based her story off of One Direction fanfiction.

And boy, is Tessa and Hardin's tempestuous love story juicy. Even Hardin realizes it. His decision to write a book about their romance poses a huge conflict in After Ever Happy.