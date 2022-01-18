'After We Fell' Arrives on Netflix — and Viewers Are Surprised by Hardin's Shocking Discovery

Not only has Trish (Louise Lombard) been pursuing an affair with Christian, but they also had a baby together. The baby was Hardin. Hardin finds out about this — which triggers quite the internal crisis.

To make matters worse, Hardin's real dad is a married man. Christian is in a happy relationship with Kimberly (Arielle Kebbel). Inconveniently for Christian, Kimberly finds out about his extramarital romance in After We Fell.