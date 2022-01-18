'After We Fell' Arrives on Netflix — and Viewers Are Surprised by Hardin's Shocking Discovery

'After We Fell' Arrives on Netflix — and Viewers Are Surprised by Hardin's Shocking DiscoveryBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 18 2022, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for After We Fell.
The third installment of the After movie series, After We Fell, arrived in cinemas in the second half of 2021 and is now finally on Netflix. With its arresting exploration of Tessa's (Josephine Langford) complicated relationship with resident hot guy Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), the After series has garnered unmatched popularity among movie buffs.
At the end of the third movie, Hardin accidentally learns that the man he assumed to be his dad, Ken Scott (Rob Estes), isn't his real dad. So, who is Hardin's old man?
Rob Estes plays Hardin's supposed dad, Ken Scott, in 'After We Fell.' What about Hardin's real dad?
Based on Anna Todd's best-selling contemporary romance series, the After movies offer a glimpse into Tessa's life with Hardin. After We Fell, the third movie, captures Tessa's attempts to decide whether it was better to move to Seattle for a job opportunity or stay with Hardin.
Tessa earns her stripes as an intern at Vance Publishing before learning about the exciting gig at the Seattle branch of the company. But she briefly thinks about bailing on the offer after learning that her boyfriend, Hardin, doesn't feel quite so enthused about the prospect of going long-distance. Ultimately, Tessa makes the big leap — with Hardin soon following her to Seattle.
Also in After We Fell, Tessa finds out that she might not be able to have kids. What's more, Hardin accidentally discovers that his mother, who is scheduled to get married to Mike (Emmanuel Todorov), has been having a secret affair with Christian Vance (Stephen Moyer), the head honcho of Tessa's workplace, Vance Publishing.
Not only has Trish (Louise Lombard) been pursuing an affair with Christian, but they also had a baby together. The baby was Hardin. Hardin finds out about this — which triggers quite the internal crisis.
To make matters worse, Hardin's real dad is a married man. Christian is in a happy relationship with Kimberly (Arielle Kebbel). Inconveniently for Christian, Kimberly finds out about his extramarital romance in After We Fell.
Who did Hardin think his dad was in the 'After' series?
Hardin spent a large chunk of his life believing that his father was Ken Scott, a college chancellor. A recovering alcohol addict, Ken has tried to mend his relationship with Hardin and Trish several times.
Rob Estes portrays Ken in After Ever Happy, After We Fell, and After We Collided. He replaced actor Peter Gallagher, who played Ken in the first movie, After.
But Hardin wasn't the only 'After We Fell' character troubled by new revelations about his dad.
Elsewhere in After We Fell, Tessa finds out that her real father has made attempts to reach out after years of radio silence. As loyal fans of the After series will recall, Tessa's old man jumped ship back when she was a kid.
What's next for Tessa and Hardin? There's only one way to find out. After Ever Happy is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Sept. 7, 2022.