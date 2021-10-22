'After We Fell' Is the Dramatic Romance Netflix Needs to Add ASAP

Movie lovers who adore dramatic romances were totally obsessed with After when it premiered in 2019. Its sequel, After We Collided , followed in 2020 with the same level of intensity and passion as the first. In 2021, After We Fell was released, earning $23.1 million at the box office and maintaining the same incredible leading actors.

We saw Hero Fiennes Tiffin return as Hardin Scott and Josephine Langford reprise her role as Tessa Young. The big question fans are asking now about this franchise — which is based on the book series by Anna Todd — is when the third movie will land on Netflix .

However, After We Fell does not appear to currently be on reported lists of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in November 2021. It’s unclear when Netflix will add this movie to their lineup.

Unfortunately, it seems Netflix isn’t providing any information or updates about when the movie will be added to its streaming platform. The second movie in the franchise was added to Netflix two months after it hit theaters, which means that if Netflix planned to follow that pattern, After We Fell would be added to the platform on Nov. 30, 2021.

After We Fell hit theaters on Sept. 30, 2021, but plenty of people stayed home since the looming concerns of COVID-19 are still rampant. Fans of the franchise were likely holding onto the hope that the movie would be released to Netflix pretty quickly. For some, this particular thought made a trip to the theater seem less urgent.

At this point in time, it’s possible to rent After We Fell on Amazon Prime for $19.99. You can also purchase the movie for $24.99 and keep it forever. According to the Amazon reviews, the movie has pulled in 4.5 stars. This means that out of those who are making the payment to watch it, a lot of people are actually thoroughly enjoying it. Hulu , HBO Max , and Disney Plus are three other streaming networks you might be wondering about, but After We Fell isn’t available on any of those three at this time.

What other movies can Netflix subscribers watch in the meantime?

As we're waiting for Netflix to make an official announcement about adding After We Fell to their lineup, there are a few other movies in the same genre you might consider watching to hold you over. The first two movies of the After franchise are both still available for streaming right now, but there are also several other dramatic romances that carry the same vibe.

You Get Me starring Bella Thorne is a 2017 movie about a teenage boy who finds himself caught in a messy situation with an obsessive girl while he tries to fix things with his long-term girlfriend. 2 Hearts is another movie to watch starring Jacob Elordi in the leading role. Two parallel love stories take place over the course of this movie and somehow connect by the end.