The 2021 'Roblox' Easter Might Have Been Quietly Replaced

Fans of the online multiplayer game Roblox have something to look forward to in April, but it's not what they might expect. The game was supposed to once again hold its annual Easter egg hunt , an event that has been taking place for years. But this year, it looks like the Easter egg hunt has been replaced with another event altogether.

Over the years, Roblox has changed and evolved, and so has the Easter egg hunt. It was especially welcomed during quarantine in 2020 when so many fans were social-distancing and needed things to do while they were inside.

Roblox hasn't officially stated anything about the event for 2021 so far, so it's possible that fans will have some kind of Easter event to look forward to at a later date.