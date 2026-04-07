'The Neighborhood' Final Episode Air Date Revealed, Plus Farewell Special Details "This show was awesome." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 7 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: CBS

The CBS show The Neighborhood brought together some of TV’s most iconic actors like Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, and even a guest appearance by Kevin Pollak. The show follows the lives of the Johnson family and the Butlers, and the unexpected friendship that forms between the two. The show aired its first season in 2018, and while it ran for eight seasons, the eighth season marked its last.

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Cedric the Entertainer announced via Instagram on Feb. 19, 2026, that the final episode of the series had been filmed. Thankfully, the actor was able to capture some memorable behind-the-scenes moments using a disposable camera, and was generous enough to share them. So, now you’re probably wondering when you can tune in to watch the final episode of The Neighborhood? Here’s the date, plus details on the special farewell episode airing ahead of it.

When is the last episode of 'The Neighborhood' airing?

Source: CBS

The final episode of The Neighborhood is set to air on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 8 pm ET, per a CBS press release. Viewers will say goodbye to the neighborhood that gained national attention over its ability to spotlight a clash of cultures as the Johnsons move into a predominantly Black neighborhood in an upscale California area (Los Angeles), while also adding humor and lightheartedness to the topic.

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The show also explored themes like gentrification and cultural differences, as it brought together two very different worlds. While the final episode is expected to tie up loose ends and give a proper farewell to the characters, an official farewell special is slated to air ahead of the series finale. The Neighborhood: A Farewell Special is an hour-long episode that will air on April 7, 2026, at 8:30 pm ET.

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The farewell special will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and was filmed on location at the same stages where The Neighborhood was shot. It will honor all eight seasons of the show and its 156-episode run, and “eight unforgettable years of laughter, heart and community.”

Not only will the farewell episode feature new interviews with cast members reflecting on the show’s journey and cultural impact, but it will also include never-before-seen footage and interviews with cast, offering fans a look at the series’ most iconic and intimate moments, per the CBS press release.

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And if you plan on tuning in, you might want to bring some tissues because the farewell special will also include behind-the-scenes looks at the final days of filming, including the cast’s final table read. While only an hour long, the episode is expected to be packed with nostalgia, closure, and heartfelt goodbyes from the cast.

Why is ‘The Neighborhood’ ending?