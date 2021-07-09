WitcherCon Offers Fans of the Show and Video Game Series Some Exclusive Content

WitcherCon is a one-day, livestream event, starting at 1 p.m. EST on Friday, July 9, 2021. There are two sets of panels with one selection offered during the 1 p.m. timeslot and another at 9 p.m. EST.

The selection of panels includes an interview with actors from The Witcher Season 2, a panel of executives from CDPR sharing how the video games are made, a look at the card game GWENT from the franchise, and a conversation with Henry Cavill, among others.