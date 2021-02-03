‘The Masked Dancer’ Was Actually Filmed Months Before It Aired

Fox hasn’t renewed The Masked Dancer for a second season or even given any indication about whether the show will get another go-round. The show premiered on Dec. 27 with 5.1 million viewers and a 1.4 rating in the 18-to-49 demo, according to TV Series Finale .

By the Jan. 27 episode a month later, however The Masked Singer had fallen to 2.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. That episode came in 10th place for the night by total viewers — behind shows like The Price Is Right at Night, SEAL Team, The Conners and the One Chicago procedurals — and ninth place for the 18-to-49 demo.