Season 17 of "Sister Wives" Is Coming - But When Was It Filmed?

Days before Paedon’s confirmation, Meri went live on Instagram for her “Fridays with Friends” live stream series with her friend Jen on Jan. 7, 2022. She and Robyn were on live laughing with Jen about Ariella’s mermaid-themed birthday party they attended, which is Robyn and Kody’s daughter. Later on in the Live, Robyn was the one to let it slip that they were filming the new season.