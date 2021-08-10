'The Challenge' Season 37 Is Here With a Huge Cast and New Filming Location

When a new season of MTV's The Challenge premieres, everyone wants to know when it was filmed, where it was filmed, and how high the stakes are. And, by all accounts, those are fair questions. Because even though the cast for The Challenge is plenty important, the filming location sets the tone.

And to know when it was filmed can put into perspective how long it has been since the season was in production. It's only natural to be curious about all of the details ahead of any given season.