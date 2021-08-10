'The Challenge' Season 37 Is Here With a Huge Cast and New Filming Location

'The Challenge' Season 37 Is Here With a Huge Cast and New Filming LocationBy Chrissy Bobic
When a new season of MTV's The Challenge premieres, everyone wants to know when it was filmed, where it was filmed, and how high the stakes are. And, by all accounts, those are fair questions. Because even though the cast for The Challenge is plenty important, the filming location sets the tone.
And to know when it was filmed can put into perspective how long it has been since the season was in production. It's only natural to be curious about all of the details ahead of any given season.
So, when was 'The Challenge' Season 37 filmed?
According to a thread on Vevmo, which is notorious for being accurate with The Challenge spoilers, Season 37 began filming in April 2021. After the players quarantined for two weeks following their arrival on-location, filming officially began.
This is the second official season of The Challenge filming during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, as with Season 36, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies filmed with safety protocols and COVID-19 testing in place.
Even so, the cast of Spies, Lies and Allies wasn't impervious to the pandemic, it seems. In April 2021, reliable-spoiler-revealing user PinkRose posted on Vevmo that someone from the cast tested positive for COVID-19.
According to her, production temporarily shut down. A few days later, in May 2021, PinkRose wrote that production resumed. MTV didn't confirm this at the time or since then, however.
'The Challenge' Season 37 filming location is new to fans.
The Challenge Season 37 was filmed in Croatia. While there are past seasons that were shot around the United States and the world, this is a new setting for the show. With mountains, islands, and various bodies of water to contend with, though, it probably wasn't hard for the show's producers to create intense competitions.
In the past, The Challenge took its players to various spots in the U.S., like Colorado and California. Other past filming locations include Mexico, Australia, and Brazil, among other places.
Season 36 was filmed in Iceland, which was another first for the series. And if Croatia worked out well for filming Season 37, the show could return to the country in the future.
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies' features a ton of new players.
It's not unusual for seasons of The Challenge to feature newcomers. But with a whopping 19 rookies, the newbies definitely outnumber all the returning Challenge vets. What that means for everyone's game is still unclear. There's a chance that some of them could team up to find strength in numbers, though.
Among the new players in Season 37 are Kelz Dyke from Too Hot to Handle UK and Berna Canbeldek of Survivor: Turkey. It's definitely a mixed bag as far as the talent is concerned.
But with the amount of rookies this season, the odds are in their favor to take home the $1 million prize.
Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.