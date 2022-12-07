School's Out! When Will Abbott Elementary Return From the 2022 Fall Break?

According to Men's Health, class is back in session with Season 2, Episode 11 on Jan. 4, 2023. The season will include a total of 22 episodes (the release dates for Episodes 14 through 22 have not been announced as of yet). Sophomore year is certainly a fruitful one.

The Season 2 fall finale's synopsis reads as follows:

"Janine is convinced by a friend to go to a popular hookah club where she runs into unexpected colleagues; Jacob crashes Barbara and Melissa's traditional holiday dinner and in the process begins to learn the true meaning of Christmas."