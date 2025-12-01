Apple Music's Replay Should Be Hitting Listeners Sometime in Early December Users are expecting it to be released some time in the next few days. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 1 2025, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Apple Music

Although streaming music is definitely not a perfect system, one thing music streamers look forward to every year is getting to see exactly what they were listening to over the past year. For Spotify users, that yearly recap is called Spotify Wrapped, and for Apple Music users, it's called Apple Music Replay.

While Spotify has tended to be the most popular platform for sharing these results, some Apple Music devotees are wondering when they might have a chance to review their stats for the year. Here's what we know.

When will Apple Music Replay come out?

Apple has not confirmed a release date for its yearly recap yet, but past release dates give us some indication of when it might be. In 2024, Replay went live on Dec. 3, and the year before that, it went live at the end of December. There's plenty of reason to believe, then, that Apple Music Replay will hit users on their Apple Music apps at some point over the next few days.

While the Replay features vary a bit from year to year, it'll be fairly easy to access the information once it's made available. Inside your Apple Music app, you should see a section labeled “Replay: Your Top Music." Inside, you'll what your top 100 songs for the year were, as well as most-played artists, albums, genres, and your total listening time. Apple also typically includes shareable information that is designed to be used on social media.

When is Spotify Wrapped coming?

Apple Music's Replay function is designed as a direct competitor to Spotify Wrapped, a feature that was the first to launch in this space, and ultimately made every music streaming app launch a competitor. As is the case for Apple, Spotify has not yet confirmed a specific date for the release of their yearly Wrapped feature, but most people also expect that it will be released some time in the next few days.

Spotify wrapped this, Spotify wrapped that, I’m waiting for Apple Music replay pic.twitter.com/8henzJYOuC — Reid (@SirReidTheThird) November 29, 2025 Source: X/@SirReidTheThird

In addition to offering individual users a chance to look through at what they listened to over the past year, these kind of yearly recap features are also shared all over social media, and as a result, work as marketing for their respective apps. Having a recap of what you listened to in a year can inspire a little bit of FOMO among those who don't have the same kind of data to share with their friends.

While these recaps are generated algorithmically, they can nevertheless provide some insight into how your tastes and interests have changed over the course of a year. They might feel like they fly by, but a year is a fairly long time in and of itself, and your interest in music or podcasts can change quite a bit in that time.