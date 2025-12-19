When Will 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Be on Disney Plus? It Might Be Sooner Than You'd Think 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is just around the corner, but when will it be streaming? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 19 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: 20th Century Studios

When the first Avatar movie was released, it roared into theaters with the kind of thunderous success only James Cameron knows how to create. The otherworldly story took audiences on a journey to the stars and another world called Pandora.

The second movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, returned audiences to Pandora, and a higher-stakes battle against a ruthless enemy. While our heroes earned a little reprieve at the end of the second film, there were still a lot of question marks hanging over their future. We're returning to Pandora for Avatar: Fire and Ash, and we'll learn more about the fate of Neytiri, Jake, and the Na'vi. But when will the movie be streaming on Disney Plus? Surprise! It might be sooner than you thought.

When will 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' be streaming on Disney Plus?

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be hitting theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. It's one of those epic movies with soaring vistas, dramatic backdrops, and eye-popping visuals that demands to be seen in theaters. Of course, not everyone can manage the trek or the expense of watching it in theaters.

So, if you're waiting for it to hit streaming services, you were likely expecting there to be a long wait. After all, most movies have a multi-month gap between their theatrical release and their streaming release, at least. That seems like it will be the case for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The Disney Plus app doesn't show the release date, and Games Radar suggests that it might be close to June 2026 for streaming. But for renting or purchase, it could be closer to March 2026. So, when will the movie release for streaming? We don't know, but it won't be terribly long.

What will 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' be about?

This raises the question: what will Avatar: Fire and Ash add to the franchise? What kind of story will we be watching? And the answer, of course, is shrouded in mystery.

Collider reports that the movie will explore the death of a character we lost in Way of Water, and the impact that has on Jake and Neytiri's lives, as well as the rest of the Na'vi. Director James Cameron reportedly stressed the importance of Spider, played by Jack Champion, Kiri, played by Sigourney Weaver, and Lo'ak, played by Britain Dalton. But beyond that, he's keeping fairly tight-lipped.

However, he did note that you don't necessarily have to watch Way of Water to watch Fire and Ash. He explained, "Fire and Ash is a fully formed storytelling unit on its own; you don’t need to do your homework.”