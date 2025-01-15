Pete Hegseth Is Likely to Be Confirmed as Secretary of Defense by a Senate Vote Hegseth seems likely to be confirmed by the Senate. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 15 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following a turbulent hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee on Jan. 14, Pete Hegseth now looks likely to be confirmed as Trump's Secretary of Defense. This comes even after revelations were made about Hegseth's past alcohol use during work hours, and his mismanagement of several nonprofits.

Those allegations, combined with accusations that he committed sexual assault and cheated on his wife, have left some with plenty of reason to question his character. Following the hearings, though, many are wondering when the Senate will vote on his nomination. Here's what we know.

When will the Senate vote on Pete Hegseth?

The exact dates for the votes are not set in stone yet. Hegseth first has to pass out of the Armed Services Committee, and a vote could take place in that body as soon as Jan. 20, the day that President Trump will be inaugurated. After that vote, Hegseth will still have to go through a vote by the full Senate, which could come in the days that follow. The Senate usually votes on presidential nominees shortly after the president is inaugurated so that he can ramp up his operation quickly.

The dates for Hegseth's votes have not yet been confirmed, but there is no reason to expect an unusual delay in his case. What's more, it now looks like Hegseth will be confirmed by the Senate following the news that Iowa Senator Joni Ernst had thrown her support behind the nomination. Ernst holds sway with other Republican senators, and her vote was not a guarantee going into this process.

"Our next commander in chief selected Pete Hegseth to serve in this role, and after our conversations, hearing from Iowans, and doing my job as a United States Senator, I will support President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense," she said in a statement. Unlike the nominee for Defense Secretary in the first Trump administration, Hegseth is expected to be confirmed in a narrow party-line vote should he assume the job.

For over a decade, Pete Hegseth said women shouldn't serve in combat roles.



Then, when Donald Trump nominated him for Secretary of Defense, he changed his tune.



I'm not letting him rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/nwv51xE4Nx — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 14, 2025 Source: Twitter/@SenWarren

Some on the committee attacked his Hegseth's character and qualifications.

While Hegseth has what seems like full-throated support from many on the Republican side of the Senate, Democrats used their time during the hearing to question various aspects of Hegseth's past. "You say you care about keeping our armed forces strong ... then let's not lower the standards for you. You, sir, are a no-go at this station," Senator Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran who lost both of her legs during a helicopter accident, said during the hearing.