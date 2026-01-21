Air Force One's Electrical Problems Have Some Waiting for the New Air Force One Air Force One's electrical issue speaks to how long the jets have been in use. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 21 2026, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There was some brief confusion in the late hours of Jan. 20 following news that Air Force One had turned around in the air on its way to the World Economic Forum in Davos. At the time, this turnabout was said to be because of a "minor electrical issue." Almost immediately, though, some began to wonder whether something else was going on, and the electrical issue was just a cover story.

As it turned out, that was not the case, and the electrical issue was really to blame for the unusual news, and President Trump is now once again on his way to Davos. The news did make some people wonder, though, when the next iteration of Air Force One will be available. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

When will the new Air Force One be ready?

First, it's important to note that Air Force One is the call sign for whatever plane the president happens to be on. It is not a particular plane, so the president simply landed in one plane and then took off in another with all of the same features. What is true, though, per CNN, is that the Boeing 747s that have been used as Air Force One have been in service for more than 35 years, and that's been a particular source of irritation for President Trump.

The next generation of jets were initially supposed to be ready in 2022 but is now scheduled to arrive in mid-2028. The U.S. has a standing contract with Boeing worth more than $4.3 billion. For now, the new Air Force Ones are expected in 2028, although it's possible that more delays could push that date back even further.

In addition to its contract with Boeing, the Air Force has also purchased two jets from the German carrier Lufthansa to support its presidential airlift program, and those jets are expected to arrive in 2026. As you may recall, Qatar also gifted the president a jet that is apparently now being modified for use as Air Force One, a gift that raised ethical concerns, but is nonetheless set to become part of the Air Force fleet.

When you hear Air Force One turned around, but then read it was because of a small electrical issue pic.twitter.com/DzoURTGM5x — Goodkat (@luckynslevin) January 21, 2026

Technical issues are still relatively rare on Air Force Ones.

Although this electrical issue might suggest that the jets are in need of replacement, these issues are still exceedingly rare, especially given the age of the jets. That's likely in part because the jets undergo regular maintenance. After all, given the stakes of the president's travel, these kinds of issues should never be serious and can be tricky even when they are relatively minor.