You Can Get a Special Master Chief Helmet in 'Fall Guys' by Completing These Challenges

Halo has finally come to Fall Guys with a new crossover event, giving players the opportunity to obtain a Master Chief helmet for their character. But like most crossover events in a battle royale game, players need to complete a series of challenges to obtain the pieces to the outfit.

The Spartan Showdown will only be available for a limited amount of time, and you'll have to complete the challenges in this showcase and find all of the lost helmets to get the rewards. Where are the helmets?