'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 Was Filmed in Secret on These Beautifully Expensive Islands

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 Was Filmed in Secret on These Beautifully Expensive IslandsBy Katherine Stinson
Jan. 19 2022, Published 11:06 p.m. ET
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle.
Picture this: 10 incredibly attractive single guys and gals are whisked off to an island and challenged not to get intimate for a chance to win thousands of dollars. Seems doable right? That's the premise of the smash-hit Netflix reality dating competition Too Hot to Handle.
Inevitably, passion builds as the contestants try to keep their hands off each other. What makes it even easier to fall in lust is the beautiful tropical island setting. Where was Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle filmed exactly? Read on for all the specific details.
Season 3 was filmed on the beautiful, blue Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos.
While the inaugural season of Too Hot to Handle was filmed in Mexico, Season 3 was filmed on the Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos (aka "the world's best-kept secret" according to the Turks and Caicos tourism website). Seasons 2 and 3 of Too Hot to Handle were actually filmed back-to-back on the islands.
In another interesting twist, contestants didn't even realize they'd been chosen to be on Too Hot to Handle. According to Variety, contestants believed they were going on a show called Parties in Paradise. This fake series was a ploy by Netflix to keep filming a secret and away from all the sharp-eyed internet spoiler sleuths out there.
Now that you've ogled all the stunning scenery in Too Hot to Handle (and we mean the islands, not the hotties), are you dying to head for a visit to the Caribbean yourself? Well, guess what, you can! A trip to Turks and Caicos requires a valid passport and proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 16 years and older.
The estate that the contestants lived at during filming costs HOW much to rent per night?
Marie Claire noted that filming for Season 3 specifically occurred on the Turks and Caicos island of Providenciales, where contestants stayed at the gorgeous Turtle Tail estate. If you're thinking of manifesting your own Too Hot to Handle dreams and renting out the estate, we just want you to pause for a moment and consider this. Renting out the 4.57-acre peninsula is going to cost you a cool $10,000 per night.
However, if you decide to bite the bullet and rent the estate for a day, you do get some cool amenities. (We'd certainly hope so!) There's gorgeous views from your private waterfront area, butler service, a private pool and hot tub, a private tennis court, your own chef service, and more. According to the same Marie Claire report, there's also a required $10,000 security deposit! (Who needs savings anyway?)
Will Season 4 of 'Too Hot to Handle' return to Turks and Caicos?
Netflix is taking their sweet time updating us on whether or not Too Hot to Handle is coming back for a fourth season. However, we wouldn't be surprised if the streaming service renews the show for Season 4 and changes the filming location once again. After all, the reason why the show changed locations from Mexico in Season 1 to Turks and Caicos for Seasons 2 and 3 was partially to keep filming a secret.
Given the show's huge success, we think Netflix has a big challenge on their hands to keep things spoiler-free for seasons to come! While we wait for that Season 4 announcement, you can binge all of Too Hot to Handle Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.