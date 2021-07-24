You Too Can Be on ‘Vacation House Rules’… if You Have Property in Ontario

If you’re a fan of home renovation shows , you’re no doubt interested in real estate expert Scott McGillivray ’s latest show on HGTV , Vacation House Rules , which airs on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET on the the cable channel.

As Scott told HELLO! Canada in 2020, he started the show to help viewers do their own vacation home refurbs. “The short term vacation rental market right now is pretty lucrative,” he said. “So I thought, ‘Why don’t we get on top of this and show people how to do it properly?’ There’s a lot of people attempting to do it, but they’re not doing a fantastic job. … I wanted to say, ‘You know what, it’s not as hard as you think. You just have to follow a few simple steps.’”

Here’s more about the show…