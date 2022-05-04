Dr. Haller Treats a Patient with a Toe for a Thumb on 'My Feet Are Killing Me' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the May 4, 2022 episode, Dr. Haller treats a patient in one of her offices. He comes in with a toe for a thumb — literally — and needs help treating the joint pain on his foot near where his big toe used to be.

Like other cases on My Feet Are Killing Me, as wild as it seems, the patient's condition is very much real and it's filmed in one of Dr. Haller's real life offices.