Where Is 'Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman' Filmed? Fans Will Want to Visit This Beautiful State
The History Channel’s programming captures breathtaking images of gorgeous locales across the country — and the world. Its marksman competition show, a spinoff of Mountain Men, is no exception. Where is Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman filmed? The answer will make you want to board a plane en route to this unspoiled spot ASAP.
A reality competition show pitting highly skilled marksmen and markswomen from across the globe against one another to compete in daring challenges inspired by the rich history of the American frontier requires wide-open spaces and a highly preserved backdrop many places simply cannot accommodate. So where is the magical place the production chose to shoot Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman?
Where Is 'Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman' Filmed? It's a spot that TV buffs have seen before.
According to The Cinemaholic, the History Channel’s Mountain Men spinoff — which is appropriately hosted by Survivor alum Colby Donaldson, and World Champion shooter Mark Romano, per the History Channel — is filmed in the fresh-air mecca of Montana.
Indeed, simply sublime Big Sky Country is to thank for the crystal-clear blue skies and sweeping mountain terrain that viewers will be enthralled with while watching the down-and-dirty competition series, which takes place on the dusty land of a Montana ranch.
In a preview for the eight-part series, you can see brave contestants using impressive primitive weapons and centuries-old firearms as they traverse the waving grain and tumbling rivers that characterize the stunning state of Montana.
Meanwhile, the state is home to just 1.1 million people according to the latest census data.
If the sparsely populated setting for Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman looks somewhat familiar, that is because an iconic TV series was also filmed on a working ranch in the must-visit state. Did you guess Yellowstone? That would be correct, according to Country Living, which reports that the Kevin Costner–helmed production shot scenes on hundreds of acres of land near Missoula. (It’s worth noting, however, that Yellowstone also filmed in another incredibly scenic state, Utah, per The Salt Lake Tribune.)
Filming 'Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman' in Montana was also glorious for its hosts.
The very lucky hosts of this reality marksman challenge couldn’t help but be overwhelmed by the beauty of the locale where they were fortunate enough to shoot their show.
For his part, Colby shared a spectacular shot of the Montana skyline on Instagram and wrote about his experience shooting the reality show in the Treasure State. “Montana and Mother Nature are certainly nailing their roles,” the host enthused, adding, “Hardest working team in the biz capturing it all in its full, unfiltered glory. Lock and load, shooters. Welcome to performance on command.”
Meanwhile, Colby’s fellow host Mark was also awestruck by the beauty of filming Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman in Montana. He too posted a photo taken there of a beguiling sky, simply captioning the shot, “This. Is. Perfect.”
You can watch Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman on the History Channel on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.