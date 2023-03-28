Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus Source: Disney Kyliegh Curran and Diandra Lyle. 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Actress Diandra Lyles Talks Season 3 Filming Locations (EXCLUSIVE) By Pretty Honore Mar. 28 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Ghosts and time travel and mysteries … oh my! Season 3 of the Disney Plus original supernatural series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, returned to the small screen for its third installment on Friday, March 24, and we have questions that need answers. Starring Preston Oliver and Kyliegh Curran, the series is set in the town of Sulphur Springs, La. — where things can get pretty spooky. However, a quick Google search proves that there’s no such place. So, where is the show filmed?

Secrets of Sulphur Springs actress Diandra Lyle offered exclusive details about Season 3 filming locations in an interview with Distractify. Here’s what she said!

Source: Instagram/@diandralyle Bryant Tardy, Diandra Lyle

Where is ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ filmed? Diana Lyle talks filming locations!

Seasons 2 and Season 3 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs were filmed in New Orleans according to Diandra, who stars as Harper’s mom, Jess Dunn. “Baby,” she said in the quintessential NOLA accent. “We were down there in the dead of summer, so [it was] hot.” Aside from the humidity, mosquitos, and occasional hurricane, Diandra said that she’s fallen head over heels for the Big Easy since they first started production there in Season 2.

“I love New Orleans. I've loved it since the very first time I ever visited New Orleans. I don't necessarily love all the heat, but you to get used to it,” Diandra told Distractify. “It's just such a special place. Just the history, the energy … it lends itself to the spookiness of our show.” “But I will tell you what, I kept bug spray with me at all times. And an umbrella — don't leave home without it,” Diandra added with a smile.

Source: Disney Kyliegh Curran and Preston Oliver.

While the exterior shots from the series were filmed out in St. Bernard Parish, La., most of the filming locations — including the inside of the Tremont Hotel — were actually constructed by a “top-notch” team of production designers.