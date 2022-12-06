Hulu's 'Back in the Groove' Hotel Looks Very Picturesque — Where Is It Located?
In case you’ve been MIA, Taye Diggs is the gentleman who helps Angela Bassett get her groove back in the 1998 film, How Stella Got Her Groove Back. So it makes sense that he’s the host of Hulu’s new dating show, Back in the Groove.
Fans who remember the hit film will remember that Stella meets Winston while vacationing in Jamaica. The island is home to picturesque beaches, romantic sunsets, and fun excursions perfect for any couple looking for a fun time — and for singles looking to get back in the groove, romantically of course.
In Hulu's Back in the Groove, The Groove Hotel — located at a luxurious tropical resort — is home to three accomplished women over 40 looking to find a suitor who's half their age.
As you might expect, viewers are interested in learning where the resort is located. After all, a trip to the gorgeous destination may very well help folks get their groove back. Keep reading to find out where The Groove Hotel is located.
The Groove Hotel is located at a resort in the Dominican Republic.
Bad news folks! It appears that The Groove Hotel is located at a magical resort in the Dominican Republic, per Hulu’s official synopsis, and the exact location is currently unknown.
Interestingly, it's believed that the resort appears to be located in Puerto Plata which is the third-largest city in the Dominican Republic.
As for The Groove Hotel, it's not believed to be a real hotel. The outlet shares that producers may have simply renamed an existing resort upon selecting the location for filming.
Additionally, Steph Michaels (one of the three women looking for love on Back in the Groove) posted a photo of herself in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, in May 2022. Filming for the show seemingly took place around that time.
So, while it’s safe to conclude that Puerto Plata is the likely location of The Groove Hotel, it opens up tons of possibilities for the resort in which the show was filmed.
Trip Advisor shares that there are nearly 40 resorts in the city, with nearly a dozen locations out of the bunch that could possibly be the exact location.
When will ‘Back in the Groove’ be available to stream on Hulu?
Folks who are ready to see what Back in the Groove has to offer will be pleased. Season 1 will have a total of eight episodes which will be released in four parts following a four-day schedule.
While it would be great for Hulu to release the full season immediately, this helps folks catch up on episodes and reduces the risk of spoilers. Netflix has also followed a similar schedule with their dating shows such as Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and more.
Back in the Groove Episodes 1–4 are currently available to stream. Two all-new episodes will be available to stream daily through Thursday, Dec. 8.