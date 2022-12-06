Hulu's 'Back in the Groove' Hotel Looks Very Picturesque — Where Is It Located?

In case you’ve been MIA, Taye Diggs is the gentleman who helps Angela Bassett get her groove back in the 1998 film, How Stella Got Her Groove Back. So it makes sense that he’s the host of Hulu’s new dating show, Back in the Groove.

Fans who remember the hit film will remember that Stella meets Winston while vacationing in Jamaica. The island is home to picturesque beaches, romantic sunsets, and fun excursions perfect for any couple looking for a fun time — and for singles looking to get back in the groove, romantically of course.