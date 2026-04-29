CBS Series 'Tracker' Finds People Who Are Lost — But Where Is It Filmed?
The wilderness is almost like its own character; but where are those mountains and forests located?
When he stole hearts in This Is Us, Justin Hartley was just getting started on his big television superstardom. He's not new to Hollywood, but his role as one of the triplets in the heartwarming family drama skyrocketed him to a household name.
However, he didn't just fade away; his next big role had him starring in the CBS drama, Tracker.
Justin plays a focused tracker who hunts down missing people as he tries to find answers for his own past. The series is adapted from a novel by Jeffery Deaver, called The Never Game, and puts our protagonist smack in the middle of a vast wilderness as he uses his survivalist skills to bring people home.
But where is that vast wilderness located? Here's what we know about where the series is filmed.
Where is 'Tracker' filmed?
The jaw-dropping landscape that makes up the backdrop for Tracker is instantly recognizable as somewhere remote, likely in North America.
The series itself is set in the United States, so is that also where it's filmed? Not quite, but not far.
According to Screen Rant, Tracker is filmed mostly in Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada. Vancouver Film Studios is nearby, giving the cast and crew a convenient home base for when they aren't out in the wilderness filming on location.
And one of the major advantages of filming in the Canadian wilderness is that it truly can get quite remote, with forests and mountains stretching on for miles with no one around to interfere.
If you were going to write a show about a survivalist who heads deep into the vast unknown to find missing people, Vancouver's surrounding forests would likely be the ideal spot to do so.
The outlet also notes that other sites where filming was done include Belcarra quarry, Maple Ridge, the Cleveland Dam, George Wainborn Park, and Simon Fraser University.
'Tracker' is perhaps best known for it's "who's who" of Hollywood's hottest cameos.
But while the wilderness in the series is almost a character in and of itself, it's the famous people cameos who make it that much more appealing.
Superstars have lit up the screen alongside Justin, including but not limited to Jensen Ackles, Sofia Pernas, Jesse Lee Soffer, and Tracy Spiridakos, and Hudson Williams, of Heated Rivalry fame.
Pej Vahdat, Floriana Lima, and Michael Rady have also made appearances, creating a "who's who" of television for the popular drama series.
But regardless of who comes in and out, Justin is the star of the show.
With Tracker on its third season and the fandom booming, TV Insider notes that the series was renewed for a fourth season even as CBS slashed other popular series, truly paying homage to how strong Tracker's ratings have been in a time when series shake-ups have become almost commonplace. The fact that they can pull such strong star power for cameos may be part of what makes the series so appealing, Justin's stand-out performance aside.