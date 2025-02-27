Fans Panic Wondering: What Happened to Bobby on ‘Tracker’? Bobby was noticeably absent from the Season 2, Episode 10. By Danielle Jennings Updated Feb. 27 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: CBS Eric Graise on ‘Tracker.’

In just two short seasons, the CBS action-drama series Tracker has become a hit for the network, as former This Is Us star Justin Hartley leads the series as expert reward seeker Colter Shaw along with a talented cast of co-stars.

However, the recent absence of fan favorite character Bobby Exley, played by actor Eric Graise, put alarmed fans on high alert regarding the future of the character — further pondering if they have seen the last of the character as the sophomore season of the show continues.

The cast of the CBS series 'Tracker.'

What happened to Bobby on Tracker?

In Season 2, Episode 10, titled "Nightingale," Bobby was noticeably absent from the series — but his cousin Randy, also a fellow tech hacker, seemed to step into his place. Randy, explaining Bobby’s absence in the episode, tells Colter that family issues are the reason for his disappearance. "Bobby is dealing with some family stuff, but he wanted to make sure he didn't leave you hanging."

Eric Graise on 'Tracker.'

Did Eric Graise leave 'Tracker'?

Tracker fans went into to panic mode when the details of the series’ next episode were released and they saw that, once again, Randy is slated to step in for Bobby for the 11th episode of the season. A bit of relief came courtesy of a recent midseason trailer teasing the remainder of the season — and to the joy of fans Bobby appeared, meaning that he will likely be returning to the series.

Bobby’s cousin Randy will be sticking around.

Deadline previously reported that Chris Lee, who plays Randy, has been added to Tracker for the second half of the season. Per the outlet, Lee “has been tapped for a substantial recurring role opposite Eric Graise in the popular CBS procedural drama.”

Eric Graise expressed appreciation for the character of Bobby.

Eric, a double amputee since childhood, spoke in an interview last August about his character also being an amputee. “I think what's fun for me with disabled characters is that I like to see them be a vital part of the storyline,” he told EBONY Magazine at the time, "but at the same time, it’s the norm ... He's just like everybody else.”

Eric Graise