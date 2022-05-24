Kellogg's Reveals 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Frosted Flakes Ahead of Disney Plus Series
Grab your lightsaber spoons because Star Wars is coming to the breakfast table!
To celebrate the highly-anticipated and long-awaited Disney Plus limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm Ltd. has teamed up with Kellogg's to release a one-of-a-kind Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal.
Here's everything you need to know, including where to buy the Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal!
Where can you buy the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Frosted Flakes cereal?
For all you Jedi Masters and Sith Lords out there, prepare yourselves because the Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal will officially be up for grabs in July 2022 at retailers nationwide!
According to a press release, fans can expect a delicious blend of flavors: "This masterful combination of dark and light pairs the rich, chocolatey flavor of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Chocolate with the sweet taste of original Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes."
"It’s the perfect way to enjoy both fan favorites in one bowl. The limited-edition Star Wars packaging even features Tony the Tiger sporting his best Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader attire in honor of the upcoming series," the release adds.
"For decades, Star Wars has united fans across generations for movie nights," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "We look forward to doing the same at the breakfast table with the release of our new Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal."
Starting in June, fans can get their hands on an exclusive box at Walmart.
In June 2022, fans can head to Walmart.com to purchase an exclusive Star Wars and Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired mystery box of Frosted Flakes. According to the press release, these boxes "will feature special packaging, with one side representing the light side and the other representing the dark side of the Force."
As for the mystery, "Only when fans pour a bowl of the cereal will they discover if they are destined to join the Force or give in to the dark side. It all comes down to what's in their bowl — Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes or Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Chocolate."
Catch the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Friday, May 27, only on Disney Plus.