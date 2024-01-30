Home > Life Goals > Food Burger King Has the Candied Bacon Whopper for a Limited Time Burger King is introducing a new sandwich to its loyal customers. Where can you get the Candied Bacon Whopper? Read on for details. By Melissa Willets Jan. 30 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If we had it our way, the Candied Bacon Whopper at Burger King would stick around forever. That would rule. But this tasty sandwich is only around for a limited time. The good news is that you can grab your own Candied Bacon Whopper now, because the promotion kicked off on Jan. 29, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

However, don't wait too long because this special sandwich for the bacon-loving set (so, everyone) is going to be gone before you know it. But where can you get your hands — and taste buds — on a Candied Bacon Whopper of your very own? Here's what to know.

Source: Burger King

Article continues below advertisement

So, where can you get a Candied Bacon Whopper from Burger King?

Before we share where to purchase this limited-time menu addition at Burger King, we want to tempt you with the details of what the sandwich includes. As the name suggests, your custom Whopper will feature candied bacon and sweet bacon jam. The sandwich also has lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and garlic aioli.

In addition, your order comes with a 1/2-pound flame-grilled beef patty and a sesame seed bun, per Food & Wine. Do we have your attention yet? Exactly. So how do you get a Candied Bacon Whopper ASAP?

Article continues below advertisement

All we know is that per a statement from Burger King, the Candied Bacon Whopper is a limited edition menu item, and will be available at select stores, while supplies last. The best way to sample the mouth-watering fast food offering is to visit your closest Burger King.

Article continues below advertisement

Another special menu item is joining the Candied Bacon Whopper at Burger King.

If you're not so much a burger person, perhaps Burger King's second special menu item will be more your style. This one is called Fiery Big Fish, and it's a spicy take on the Big Fish sandwich you know and love.

The special menu item, available at participating stores only, features lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and a spicy glazed fish patty on a brioche bun. Just know that the Fiery Big Fish isn't being sold in stores at the time of writing, and instead, will kick off on Feb. 14.

Article continues below advertisement

I hear it's a candied bacon whopper.



Gross. — Ryan (@theRealPangle) January 28, 2024

Fans are already talking about the Candied Bacon Whopper.

It won't surprise many that when it comes to this sweet and tangy take on the Whopper, customers' reactions are divided. While some people are dying to try the sandwich, others will be passing on the bacon burger.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love bacon so I'm all over this one," influencer Snackolator opined in a TikTok video. "Definitely trying the Whopper," a commenter agreed, but some commenters said their local BK didn't have the sandwich.