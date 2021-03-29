'Bad Trip' Probably Wouldn't Have Worked if It Had All Been Filmed in One Place

If you take Bad Grandpa and mix in a little bit of Borat, you'll probably get something like Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery's Bad Trip . It's a semi-scripted comedy about two friends who travel across the country so one of them can declare love to their high school crush. Instead of a typical road trip movie, though, there are lots of hidden camera pranks and moments with unsuspecting locals from different places across the United States.

Some viewers are now wondering where Bad Trip was filmed. Eric and Lil Rel actually traveled to a few different states, so in that regard, the movie is totally legit. And many of the people who ended up falling prey to their pranks or just being witness to their antics were real too. There were still scripted moments, but regardless, it's one of those secondhand embarrassment movies you can't look away from.

Because there are so many pranks played on people who have no idea they're even being filmed, it makes sense that Eric and Lil Rel had to take their movie on the road. If they had stayed in one area, it would have been much harder for local people to believe that everything they got themselves into was legitimate. It still doesn't make any of it less embarrassing for viewers at home, though.

According to IMDb, Bad Trip was filmed in California, Georgia, South Carolina, and New York City. The premise of the movie takes best friends Bud and Chris on a road trip while Bud's prison escapee sister (played by Tiffany Haddish ) follows the breadcrumbs they accidentally leave behind. Along the way, the pair's hijinks get them into all sorts of trouble with people who believe everything they're doing and saying is real — including when one of them risks his life on the roof of a building.

How real is 'Bad Trip'?

The big concern for most fans is if Bad Trip is indeed real. That's the million-dollar question that Jackass and Borat fans have had over the years too. Even if someone may have recognized Eric or Lil Rel, their pranks and the reactions of those they involve in them are all legit in Bad Trip. In fact, as Lil Rel explained to Entertainment Weekly, one prank that involved him and Eric being attached together by prosthetic penises with a finger trap almost got them into serious trouble.

"We ended up going to the wrong barbershop where the security wasn't there," he said. "Seeing our penises attached in this finger trap was [the barber's] worst nightmare, where he's like, 'Yo, if I ever see this, I'm going to murder somebody.' But he had to say that before in his head, because I don't know anybody that would have gotten that mad before ... He picked up a knife that he was using to shave somebody and chased us out the barbershop."

