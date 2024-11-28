Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Where Was 'Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle' Filmed? A Look Behind the Magic Hold onto your stockings — the filming location for 'Joyful Mrs. Miracle' might just surprise you! By D.M. Published Nov. 28 2024, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Debbie Macomber has done it again! The queen of heartwarming holiday tales returns with Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle, a story that combines holiday cheer with sibling drama. Fans of Debbie’s beloved Mrs. Miracle series will find plenty to smile about in this festive installment, which stars American Dream’s Rachel Boston. Rachel plays the titular role in the Hallmark movie, which also features Tanner Novlan, John Cassini, and Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes.

The story follows Mrs. Miracle, a delightful and wise housekeeper with a knack for solving life's biggest dilemmas — especially around Christmas. In true Macomber fashion, this isn't just any holiday movie. It’s packed with themes of love, second chances, and the special magic that only the holiday season can bring. The film airs on Nov. 28, and Hallmark fans can’t wait. Here’s everything we know about the holiday movie and its filming location.

‘Joyful Mrs. Miracle’ was filmed in the middle of the Summer!

In Joyful Mrs. Miracle, three siblings return to their childhood home after the passing of their grandmother. Tasked with caring for her home and managing the family business, they face the challenge of finding unity. Annie Merkel (Boston), famously known as Mrs. Miracle, arrives as an estate planner and uses her special Christmas magic to help the family rediscover common ground and strengthen their bonds.

Like most holiday films, Joyful Mrs. Miracle was filmed during the summer. Production kicked off in July in Victoria, British Columbia, according to The Cinemaholic. Victoria has become a popular backdrop for Hallmark productions, recently hosting projects like Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans and To All A Good Night. The region has also been the setting for fan favorites such as It Was Always You and The Wedding Veil.

While it’s unclear if the Mrs. Miracle franchise will include multiple installments, fans of Debbie Macomber remain hopeful that Joyful Mrs. Miracle is just the beginning. The late Doris Roberts first brought Mrs. Miracle to life, starring as the titular character in Mrs. Miracle (2009) and Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010). More recently, Caroline Rhea stepped into the role as Gloria Merkel in 2011’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas. Now, Rachel Boston is bringing her own charm to the whimsical character.

Hallmark movies are often made at surprising times during the year.

In order to have their movies filmed, edited, and ready for the holiday season, Hallmark has to jump through some hoops when it comes to producing their classic flicks. According to Business Insider, most holiday films are shot during the Summer months and cost around $2 million to create. Plus, the films are shot in record times, with some being completed in as little as two weeks.

