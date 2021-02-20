'Flora & Ulysses' Offers Suburban Charm and Squirrel Heroism for the Entire Fam

Disney Plus is consistently giving subscribers a plethora of content, whether it's new connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nostalgic television shows from your childhood, or classic Disney films. The streaming platform has upped its game once more with the addition of the original superhero film Flora & Ulysses , which is about a little girl who discovers a sentient, super-powered squirrel in her backyard. Audiences want to know where such an idyllic suburban neighborhood was filmed !

Where was 'Flora & Ulysses' filmed?

The Flora & Ulysses film has been in the works for several years, with the first official announcement they were planning to adapt the film on May 31, 2018. By June 13, 2019, the main cast members had been chosen, and filming officially began. The film wrapped on Aug. 23, 2019, cutting very close to the coronavirus pandemic filming cut off.

All filming was able to safely take place in Vancouver, B.C. Vancouver is a popular filming location for many streaming platform films and television networks, including Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The CW's Riverdale. Post-production was handled separately and remotely due to the coronavirus, but we're happy that filming was not delayed and that everyone was able to stay safe.

Flora & Ulysses is an adaptation of a novel by the same name from author Kate DiCamillo. Other works by Kate DiCamillo that were adapted in recent years include Because of Winn-Dixie (Walden Media/20th Century Fox) and The Tale of Despereaux (Universal Pictures). It's clear that her passion for children's novels and animals have led to some pretty extraordinary stories. We all know Disney can't resist when it comes to heartfelt movies about talking animals!

