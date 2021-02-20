'Flora & Ulysses' Offers Suburban Charm and Squirrel Heroism for the Entire Fam

'Flora & Ulysses' Offers Suburban Charm and Squirrel Heroism for the Entire FamBy Anna Garrison
Feb. 20 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Disney Plus is consistently giving subscribers a plethora of content, whether it's new connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nostalgic television shows from your childhood, or classic Disney films. The streaming platform has upped its game once more with the addition of the original superhero film Flora & Ulysses, which is about a little girl who discovers a sentient, super-powered squirrel in her backyard. Audiences want to know where such an idyllic suburban neighborhood was filmed!
Where was 'Flora & Ulysses' filmed?
The Flora & Ulysses film has been in the works for several years, with the first official announcement they were planning to adapt the film on May 31, 2018. By June 13, 2019, the main cast members had been chosen, and filming officially began. The film wrapped on Aug. 23, 2019, cutting very close to the coronavirus pandemic filming cut off.
All filming was able to safely take place in Vancouver, B.C. Vancouver is a popular filming location for many streaming platform films and television networks, including Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The CW's Riverdale. Post-production was handled separately and remotely due to the coronavirus, but we're happy that filming was not delayed and that everyone was able to stay safe.
Flora & Ulysses is an adaptation of a novel by the same name from author Kate DiCamillo. Other works by Kate DiCamillo that were adapted in recent years include Because of Winn-Dixie (Walden Media/20th Century Fox) and The Tale of Despereaux (Universal Pictures). It's clear that her passion for children's novels and animals have led to some pretty extraordinary stories. We all know Disney can't resist when it comes to heartfelt movies about talking animals!
Many of the actors in 'Flora & Ulysses' are fan favorites from other films.
While Broadway star Matilda Lawler is a newcomer to the silver screen, her parents, played by Ben Schwartz and Alyson Hannigan respectively, are familiar faces. Adults will remember Alyson from her Buffy the Vampire Slayer days as the main character, Willow. Or perhaps a slightly younger generation will remember her from How I Met Your Mother. She has also been providing the voice of Claire Clancy on Disney Junior's Fancy Nancy.
Ben got his start as lovable but definitely misguided Jean-Ralphio Saperstein from Parks and Recreation — but he's also a frequent Disney collaborator. Ben is currently starring in DuckTales on Disney XD, and he was even a voice consultant for BB-8 for Star Wars: The Force Awakens! His non-Disney work includes Sonic the Hedgehog and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It's safe to say that the main cast members of Flora & Ulysses are no strangers to heartwarming (if not slightly silly) films.
After 2 months & 44 shooting days we’ve wrapped the @Disney movie Flora & Ulysses. We weren’t allowed to take photos on set or in costumes, so here’s a shot after we wrapped of the film’s star, Matilda Lawler & her movie dad celebrating our beautiful funny & heart warming film. pic.twitter.com/lIoQ2CINXK— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 24, 2019
Despite the fact that the pandemic is keeping people inside, Flora & Ulysses is the perfect feel-good family movie to cure any homebound blues. The flick has already accrued many positive reviews, and it sounds like the acting talent of all involved is no joke.
You can stream Flora & Ulysses now exclusively on Disney Plus.