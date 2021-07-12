AMC's 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' Was Actually Filmed Where the Show Takes Place

One thing that fans quickly took notice of while watching Kevin Can F**k Himself was the striking resemblance of their set to the set of the 1970s classic sitcom, All in the Family.

The main antihero of All in the Family, Archie Bunker, may be the mold for all the “clueless husband” tropes that came after. Could the creator of Kevin Can F**k Himself have known this and recreated the All in the Family set on purpose? Fans sure seem to think so.