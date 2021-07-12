AMC's 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' Was Actually Filmed Where the Show Takes Place

AMC's 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' Was Actually Filmed Where the Show Takes PlaceBy Katie Garrity
Jul. 12 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
The beauty of a show like Kevin Can F**k Himself is that it’s the antithesis of those dated and at times misogynistic sitcoms that have been airing on cable for years. Kevin Can F**k Himself prides itself on being a dark comedy that helps viewers understand the plight of a sitcom wife who is fed up with her doofy, clueless husband.
The series, created by Valerie Armstrong, features a unique filming style that takes viewers on a journey into the mind of Allison Roberts, played by Schitt’s Creek fan-favorite, Annie Murphy. The show takes place in Massachusetts, but is that where the cast and crew actually filmed the show? We have all the details below!
‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ takes place in Worcester, Massachusetts.
While the show takes place in the town of Worcester, did the cast and crew actually film there? According to The Cinemaholic, the series was "filmed on sound stages and on-location in various parts" of the state of Massachusetts.
Most of the filming for the show seems to have taken place in the Metropolitan Boston area. “The main characters, husband and wife Kevin and Allison, share a house, which is shown to be in Worcester. Many scenes of the first season were filmed across the city. Worcester is known for its architecture comprising triple-decker houses which can be prominently seen in the show,” the outlet reported.
The show was filmed in front of a live audience.
While most of the show is filmed through a single camera lens and focuses on the life of Kevin’s wife, Allison, as she navigates her troubled marriage and stalled life, there are also many scenes filmed on a studio set in the traditional sitcom style of shows like King of Queens and Everybody Loves Raymond.
Those scenes filmed on a set and supplemented with loud canned laughter only add to the effect of the unrealistic sitcom world. Without the canned laughter, a worthless husband neglecting or emotionally abusing his wife doesn't seem nearly as funny.
According to Den of Geek, Kevin Can F**k Himself was actually filmed in front of a studio audience. However, they weren’t laughing loudly during the sitcom scenes. “AMC tells us that, due to COVID restrictions, the audience was small and far away, so the laughs were not picked up on the audio. Therefore, much of the laughter you hear on the show was added in post-production,” the outlet explained.
Many fans think that the ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ set is the same as ‘All in the Family.’
One thing that fans quickly took notice of while watching Kevin Can F**k Himself was the striking resemblance of their set to the set of the 1970s classic sitcom, All in the Family.
The main antihero of All in the Family, Archie Bunker, may be the mold for all the “clueless husband” tropes that came after. Could the creator of Kevin Can F**k Himself have known this and recreated the All in the Family set on purpose? Fans sure seem to think so.
One fan wrote on Twitter, “I just stumbled on a series that takes place in my hometown of Worcester, MA. The set looks exactly like an All in the Family set,” Another echoed, “So I'm watching the new show, Kevin Can F**k Himself ... and I look at the living room in the show, and by gosh it is Archie Bunker's living room from All in the Family. Is there a hidden message?”
You can catch new episodes of Kevin Can F**k Himself Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. EST.