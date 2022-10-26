Brendan Fraser Is Back With 'Professionals' on the CW — Where Was the Series Filmed?

As of Oct. 25, 2022, Professionals has yet to be renewed for a second season. However, if the ratings are any indication, the outlook seems a bit shaky. The series premiered to fairly lackluster ratings in the all-important 18-49 demographic, bringing in only 340,000 viewers (less than half of the viewers that The Winchesters received right before it). Ratings and viewership went even further down the following week.

That said, sometimes a show just needs a little time to find its footing and the right audience. If nothing else, the combination of Brendan Fraser and CW favorite Tom Welling should be enough to draw a few more people in!